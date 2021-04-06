India, Russia discuss deepening of partnership in trade, space, defence, energy

The answer is blowing in the wind
India and Russia discussed ways to deepen bilateral partnership in sectors such as investment, energy, military equipment production, space and nuclear, including moving ahead on talks for a Free Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), in consultations between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.
“We discussed prospective and additional manufacturing of Russian military equipment in India within the concept ‘Made in India’. So here, I didn’t see any changes from our Indian partners and friends,” Lavrov said at a press briefing after talks with Jaishankar.
Discussions also focussed on the expanding energy cooperation between the two countries and views were also exchanged on regional and global matters.
“We talked about long-standing partnership in nuclear, space and defence sectors,” Jaishankar said.
As the annual India-Russia Summit, between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President, could not take place last year due to Covid-19, Russia said that it hopes to hold it this year and the two sides discussed preparations it.
India had entered into a deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in 2018 despite warnings of sanctions from the US. Since then, the US has been trying to convince India to get out of the deal. Specifics on the matter were not shared at the press conference.
Lavrov pointed out that there was a drop in bilateral trade due to the Covid-19 pandemic and both sides needed to discuss ways to boost both trade and investments. Both countries are also keen on moving forward on the negotiations for an FTA between India and the EAEU in a way that is mutually beneficially. The EAEU includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
Jaishankar said that he shared with his Russian counterpart India’s approach on Afghanistan. “I shared our approach that a durable peace there (Afghanistan) would require harmonising interests of all, both within and around that country,” he said.
India also shared its viewpoint on the Indo-Pacific. “As our Prime Minister pointed out at the Shangri-La Dialogue some years ago, contemporary challenges require countries to work together in new and different ways,” he said.
Such cooperation also reflects the multi-polar and re-balanced character of global politics, he added
India is strongly committed to ASEAN centrality and this is outlined by the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative that it has been advocating at the East Asia Summit, he said.
“As we implement our Act East and Beyond policy, Russia is a very important partner,” the Minister emphasised.
