Economy

India, Seychelles inaugurate several development projects

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 08, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

India honoured to be a development partner of Seychelles, says Modi

India’s belief in a human-centric approach to development cooperation is reflected in the 10 high impact community development projects inaugurated on Thursday to bring positive change in the lives of communities spread across Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“Seychelles is central to India’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ - ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’. India is honoured to be a partner of Seychelles in the development of its security capabilities and in meeting its infrastructural and developmental needs,” Modi said at the India-Seychelles high level virtual event on Thursday also attended by Wavel Ramkalawan, President, Republic of Seychelles,

Modi and Ramkalawan jointly inaugurated a number of projects completed under the countries’ development partnership including a New Magistrate’s Court Building, a solar power plant and a Fast Patrol Vessel.

“We are happy to have contributed towards the construction of the New Magistrates’ Court Building in Seychelles. This state-of-the-art building has been completed even during these testing times of Covid-19 pandemic. I am sure that it will be long remembered as a symbol of our deep and abiding friendship,” Modi said.

The One Mega Watt solar power plant in Seychelles built with India’s assistance would help fight the threat of climate change, Modi said. “All these projects reflect the development priorities of Seychelles, which is of growth with care for nature,” he added.

Published on April 08, 2021

Seychelles
