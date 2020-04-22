India to return to normalcy in 2-4 months: CT Group

Indians believe that the country will return to normalcy in two to four months after the Covid-19 pandemic, while a large majority of Indians feel satisfied with the steps taken by big business houses in the country.

“Indians believe normal life will return in two to four months. So do Britons, Americans and people in Hong Kong. Only Australians believe that recovery will take six to 12 months,” according to a study by CT Group, UK.

CT Group is a specialist diagnostic opinion research, strategic communications and corporate and political advisory firm founded by Sir Lynton Crosby.

About 84 per cent Indians are in total agreement with the efforts made by the Indian government in handling the pandemic. This endorsement is far stronger than that given by the citizens of other countries such as UK (60 per cent), US (40 per cent), Australia (72 per cent) and Hong Kong (41 per cent).

A large majority of Indians feel satisfied with the steps taken by big business houses (82 per cent) and employers (80 per cent) to support the society. They need to protect jobs, the study titled ‘Global Leadership Insight Tracker’, said.

About 77 per cent of Indians are now spending more time online and 75 per cent watching more TV than before the lockdown. However, only 20 per cent are ordering more from online sites like Amazon, Swiggy and Zomato, among others.

Once the lockdown is lifted, Indians would spend on eating out, live entertainment (theatre, cinema, music), shopping, domestic holidays and fashion & accessories, the study finds.

Covid-19 perceptions

About 63 per cent of Indians believe that life will never be the same after coronavirus, while 47 per cent believe that the pandemic will disappear quickly.

Indians are spending more on Internet and WiFi, mobile phone bill and data plans, utilities (gas, electricity, water) and charity donations, among others. There is a fall in ordering from delivery apps such as Amazon and Swiggy, among others.

A number of Indians are also of the view that social distancing should be practiced for one to two more months.