India-US partnership has strong bi-partisan support in America: MEA

The Centre has indicated that the US presidential election results, which now seem to be heavily tilted towards a Democratic victory, will not adversely affect Indo-US ties, whichever way it goes, as the partnership has strong bi-partisan support in the US.

“The (India-US) comprehensive global strategic partnership has very strong bi-partisan support in the US. And successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of this relationship even higher,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a press briefing on Friday.

Srivastava was answering queries on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for US President Donald Trump during his visit to America last year could have a bearing on Indo-US relations if Democratic candidate Joe Biden becomes the next president, among other questions.

Srivastava said that India-US relations rest on strong foundations. “Our relationship encompasses cooperation in every possible sphere extending from strategic to defence to investment to trade to people to people ties,” he said underlining the importance both countries attach to the partnership.

During the India-US 2+2 ministerial held in New Delhi earlier this month, senior officials from the US Department of State also indicated that India-US partnership had bi-partisan support and would not be dictated by which party was in power.