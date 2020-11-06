India-US partnership has strong bi-partisan support in America: MEA

Mornings with warm water & apple cider, and no phones!
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
The Centre has indicated that the US presidential election results, which now seem to be heavily tilted towards a Democratic victory, will not adversely affect Indo-US ties, whichever way it goes, as the partnership has strong bi-partisan support in the US.
“The (India-US) comprehensive global strategic partnership has very strong bi-partisan support in the US. And successive presidents and administrations have raised the level of this relationship even higher,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a press briefing on Friday.
Srivastava was answering queries on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for US President Donald Trump during his visit to America last year could have a bearing on Indo-US relations if Democratic candidate Joe Biden becomes the next president, among other questions.
Srivastava said that India-US relations rest on strong foundations. “Our relationship encompasses cooperation in every possible sphere extending from strategic to defence to investment to trade to people to people ties,” he said underlining the importance both countries attach to the partnership.
During the India-US 2+2 ministerial held in New Delhi earlier this month, senior officials from the US Department of State also indicated that India-US partnership had bi-partisan support and would not be dictated by which party was in power.
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...