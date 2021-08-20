Indian start-ups raise $16.9 billion VC funding in 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Indian start-ups got $16.9 billion of venture capital funding in 2021, next only to Chinese counterparts in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, GlobalData said Friday.
“Despite the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic looming large and slow economic recovery, venture capital (VC) investors seem to be reposing faith in the Indian start-ups ecosystem. In fact, Indian start-ups stood next only to Chinese counterparts in terms of VC funding value among the APAC countries during January to July 2021,” a report by leading data and analytics company, GlobalData, said.
An analysis of GlobalData’s financial deals database reveals that a total of 828 VC funding deals were announced in India during January-July 2021 while the total disclosed funding value of these deals stood at $16.9 billion.
Some of the notable VC funding deals announced in India during January-July 2021 include $3.6 billion raised by Flipkart, $502 million raised by Mohalla Tech (ShareChat), Zomato’s capital raising of around $500 million, and $460 million raised by Think and Learn (Byju’s).
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst, GlobalData, said, “While some of the top key markets globally witnessed a decline in VC funding value in July compared to the previous month, India managed to showcase growth despite a decline in VC funding deal volume.” Rising smartphone penetration and affordable mobile internet have transformed India into a digital-first economy. As a result, tech start-ups are the biggest beneficiaries of this trend.
“According to GlobalData’s research, India has the third-largest tech unicorn ecosystem in the world, behind the US and China. During the Covid-19 pandemic, VC investors are evincing interest in start-ups across themes such as e-commerce, social media and social networking, food delivery, edtech, and digital payments,” Bose added.
India, Bose said, remains one of the key APAC markets in terms of VC funding activity and is the second top market for VC investments in the region after China. “With progress in vaccination in the country, VC investors are seen committing big-ticket investments,” he said.
