Economy

Industrial production declines 0.3 per cent in December

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Representative image   -  BL

India’s industrial output contracted by 0.3 per cent in December, weighed by a decline in the manufacturing sector, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 2.5 per cent in December 2018.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output declined by 1.2 per cent compared to growth of 2.9 per cent in the same month a year ago.

Electricity generation also dipped 0.1 per cent as against a growth of 4.5 per cent in December 2018.

Mining sector output grew by 5.4 per cent, compared to a contraction of 1 per cent earlier.

The IIP growth during April-December period of the current fiscal decelerated to 0.5 per cent from 4.7 per cent expansion in the same period of 2018-19.

Published on February 12, 2020
cardamom
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Union Cabinet approves changes in ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill