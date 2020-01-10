Economy

Industrial production grows 1.8 per cent in November 2019

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 10, 2020 Published on January 10, 2020

File photo   -  Reuters

Mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 per cent from 2.7 per cent in the year ago month

The industrial output grew 1.8 per cent in November, turning positive after three months of contraction, on account of growth in the manufacturing sector, showed government data on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2 per cent in November 2018.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7 per cent as against a contraction of 0.7 per cent in the same month last year.

Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5 per cent as against a growth of 5.1 per cent in November 2018.

Mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 per cent from 2.7 per cent in the year ago month.

The IIP growth during April-November period of the current fiscal came in at 0.6 per cent, down from 5 per cent in the same period of 2018-19.

