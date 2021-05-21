Industries seek relief package to tied over lockdown

Karnataka-based industries have sought waiver of fixed charges on electricity levied by the electricity supply companies.

In a representation to the State government, industries led by chambers of commerce, said payment of all electricity bills and water bills for industrial and commercial establishments should be deferred by three months, up to August 31.

Chambers of commerce have also sought reduction in payment of property taxes for industries and commercial establishments. Local bodies should reduce the property taxes and licence fees by 50 per cent and also give three months time for making payments, urged Perikal M Sundar, president FKCCI.

On payment of salaries and wages for MSMEs and small businesses, Sundar said “It is requested that the State government should consider reimbursing the salary, employees wages of MSMEs, trade/manufacturing and businesses for three months.

In the alternative every employee should be paid ₹10,000 per month during this three months, he added.

Requesting the government to allow functioning of industries from May 24 (after the lockdown is lifted), FKCCI President said “Lockdown in Bengaluru is not necessary after May 24 and the trade, industry, service, APMCs and the business establishments should be allowed to function from 6 am to 6 pm. Also allow inter-district movement of people dealing with industry, trade and service sector.”

KB Arasappa, president, KASSIA, sought an economic package for micro and small enterprises in the State citing the Covid pandemic. “We have requested for a waiver of fixed charges in the power bill payments for three months, reduction in tax imposed on petrol and diesel up to March, 2022, working capital at 4 per cent to MSMEs, not to enhance water tariff and Property tax up to March, 2022.”