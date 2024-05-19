Apex industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has a new President in Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC Limited.

Puri, who is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and Wharton School of Business, has assumed office as the President of CII for 2024-25.

While Rajiv Memani, Chairman of EY India, has taken over as CII President Designate for 2024-25, R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited, has assumed charge as Vice President of CII.

Puri was the Chairman of the Expert Group on agri-exports constituted by the 15th Finance Commission, a Member of the NITI Aayog Group on ‘Farm to Table-driving India’s agriculture sector digitally’ and also the Chairman of the ‘Action Council on ESG in Business’ under the aegis of Business 20 India.

He is on the Governing and Executive Board of Indian School of Business (ISB) and on the Board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Puri is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT, Gandhinagar and a Member of the BRICS Business Council.

Spearheading the ITC Next vision, Puri has driven an extensive strategy reset to build a future-tech, climate positive, innovative, and inclusive enterprise.

Puri, who is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in UK and USA and Surya Nepal Private Ltd, takes over from R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Rajiv Memani, who is Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a global professional services organization, is also a member of EY’s global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.

He is a trusted advisor to large Indian companies, private equity funds and multinational organizations, principally advising them on building confidence, mergers and acquisitions, technology, and smart capital allocation strategies.

