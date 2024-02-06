Kochi will host the 6th edition of the India Boat & Marine Show (IBMS), the country’s premier boating, marine and water sports industry-related expo, at Bolgatty Palace Event Centre from February 8 to 10.

Joseph Kuriakose, Director of Cruz Expos, the event’s organiser, said leading suppliers and MSME players would come together to reap the benefits of upcoming maritime projects, especially considering the Prime Minister’s announcement to make Kochi a hub for ship repair and shipbuilding.

Stakeholders in the recreational and leisure boating market, including speed boats, marine engines, navigational systems and other supply and service providers, will participate in the expo. More than 60 exhibitors will display their products and services and around 5,000 business visitors from across the region are expected to attend, he said.

The event is supported by K-BIP, NSIC, Kochi Water Metro, Kerala Tourism, Indian Coast Guard, SNC, DTPC and IMU. An industry pavilion will showcase Kerala-based SMEs, especially boatyards and equipment manufacturers.

Major state tourism boards have confirmed their participation, including MP Tourism, UP Tourism, Telangana Tourism, and Lakshadweep Tourism, for sourcing suppliers of water sports and leisure boats. Tourism operators from Maldives and Sri Lanka have also registered for the expo, he said.