IBS Software has opened its second fully-owned campus at Infopark Kochi as part of its efforts to provide a range of cutting-edge digital solutions to meet the post-pandemic growth in the global aviation, hospitality, and cruise sectors.

IBS Software Founder and Executive Chairman V K Mathews said the company handles half the world’s software business in the air-cargo sector. The nature of the sector is fast changing. The software is transitioning from coding to prompting using generative AI.

Highlighting the growth of digital economy in the future, he said half of India’s economy will be digital by 2047. “Our IT sector should brace up to make good use of this trend,” he added.

Earlier, inaugurating the facility, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rapid expansion of IBS Software as a global SaaS solutions provider demonstrates the State’s industry-friendly climate. It demonstrates the growth of world-class companies in Kerala, which is often accused of being hostile to industrial development.

According to the Chief Minister, Kerala is witnessing sustained growth in Information Technology, as reflected in the State’s rising software exports, which totalled ₹19,006 crore during 2022-23. Encouraged by this, the State is now working towards ensuring a ten per cent contribution to the country’s IT exports and the sector generating 5,00,000 new jobs. Once the Technology Innovation Zone goes full-operational, the facility at suburban Kalamassery will be Asia’s biggest.

Infosys Co-founder S D Shibulal, who is also the Chairman of High Power IT Committee in Kerala, said IBS and Mathews played a critical role in bringing the State onto the global map of IT products. Today, it has emerged as the leading software company in the aviation sector. “Kerala has been making a silent revolution in IT. The State now has all the top companies in the sector,” he said.

IBS Software has been operating from Infopark since 2005. The company’s first fully owned campus is located in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. The new 14-storeyed campus, spread over 4.20 acres of land, can, in its first phase, accommodate over 3,000 professionals in 3.2 lakh sq ft of office space. The full-fledged additional workspace was necessitated by the post-pandemic massive growth in the company’s business, caused by accelerated technology adoption by the travel industry.