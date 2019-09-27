Last chance to maintain ‘valid’ status on your PAN

Come September 30, your PAN number will become invalid if it has not been linked with Aadhaar.

PAN is the 10-character alpha-numeric identity issued by the Income Tax Department, while Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

As on March 31, 2019, over 44.57 crore taxpayers had been allotted PAN; of this, nearly 98 per cent or 43.52 lakh were individual tax payers. As on date, more than 124.45 crore Aadhaar identity cards have been generated.

There are two easy ways to link these two identities. One, go to http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and complete the procedure. Alternatively, one can SMS 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format:UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN>Example: UIDPAN 123456789123 ABCDE1234M

The Supreme Court’s judgement on Aadhaar, has made it clear that if you have Aadhaar and PAN, then linking them is mandatory. If the assessee does not hold an Aadhaar number, then PAN should not be considered invalid. However, if an assessee holds an Aadhaar number, it should be intimated to the Department.

Accordingly, the Income Tax Department issued a notification dated March 31, 2019, extending the deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar one more time to September 30, 2019. However, it also said that quoting Aadhaar would be mandatory for filing income tax returns from April 1, 2019.

The e-filing website of the Income Tax Depratment says that more than 6.77 crore of the 8.47 crore individual registered users have linked their Aadhaar numbers. There are over 2.58 crore people who have not registered, but have linked their PAN. Since one can register on this website on the basis of PAN, it can be said that most of the return filers have linked their Aadhaar with PAN. Overall, of the 44 crore-plus PAN numbers generated, it is estimated that nearly 28 crore have linked this number with Aadhaar till date.

Since the Finance Act, 2019, has prescribed interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar, one can quote the unique identity number for all 18 financial transactions where quoting of PAN is mandatory, if one does not have PAN. Here too, an SMS alert will be generated. Meanwhile, if an individual does not have PAN and he/she quotes Aadhaar, then the Income Tax Department would allocate a PAN from the back-end automatically.

If your PAN is invalid, it can be a hindrance in various financial transactions. Rule 114B of the Income Tax Rules prescribes 18 types of financial transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory. These include all transactions related to the sale or purchase of a motor vehicle or vehicle (not including two-wheelers), opening a bank account (not including Jan Dhan Account or a basic account), making an application for issue of credit or debit card, and opening a demat account.

The same will be applicable in the case of payment in cash of an amount exceeding ₹50,000 to a hotel or restaurant against a bill or bills at any one time, for travel to any foreign country or payment for purchase of foreign currency at any one time, for payment to a mutual fund for purchase of its units and payment to the Reserve Bank of India, for acquiring bonds issued by it. Quoting PAN is mandatory in case one deposits more than ₹50,000 on one day in a bank, co-operative bank or post office. This was also made mandatory for deposits aggregating to more than ₹2.50 lakh during the period November 9, 2016 and December 30, 2016.