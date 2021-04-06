Logistics

₹1,140-cr highway projects for Arunachal; ₹1,005-cr for Telangana

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 06, 2021

Nitin Gadkari   -  PTI

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned four projects of 52.4-km worth ₹1,139.12 crore for Arunachal Pradesh during 2020-21, tweeted the Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. Also, the Ministry has sanctioned 195.6-km of National Highways at a cost of ₹1,005.38 Crore in Telangana for 2020-21.

All the Arunachal Pradesh projects will be undertaken on engineering procurement mode, which means the projects will be done on a fully government-funded basis.

The projects include two packages relating to four-laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa stretch (with a budget ₹496.47 crore and ₹437.6 crore); widening of existing two-lane with paved shoulder from Hukanjuri to Khonsa (with a budget ₹182.55 crore), four-laning of Holongi to Itanagar section (₹22.5 crore), as per the tweet.

Also, the Ministry has sanctioned 195.6 km of National Highways at a cost of ₹1,005.38 Crore in Telangana. This includes land acquisition for rehabilitation and upgradation of two-lane with paved shoulder on Nizampet–Bidar road for ₹27.79 crore, rehabilitation and upgradation of Nakrekal to Nagarjunasagar, improvement of road safety by providing vehicular underpass and service roads on Hyderabad-Bangalore section at ₹21.16 crore, improvements and widening the Hyderabad-Bhoopalapatnam section to six lane with drains for ₹48.32 crore, rehabilitation and upgradation of LB Nagar to Malkapur section to six-lane main carriageway with service road, drains, and road safety at a cost of ₹545.11 crore, among others.

Published on April 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Arunachal Pradesh
Telangana
National highways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.