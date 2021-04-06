₹1,140-cr highway projects for Arunachal; ₹1,005-cr for Telangana

The answer is blowing in the wind
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned four projects of 52.4-km worth ₹1,139.12 crore for Arunachal Pradesh during 2020-21, tweeted the Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. Also, the Ministry has sanctioned 195.6-km of National Highways at a cost of ₹1,005.38 Crore in Telangana for 2020-21.
All the Arunachal Pradesh projects will be undertaken on engineering procurement mode, which means the projects will be done on a fully government-funded basis.
The projects include two packages relating to four-laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa stretch (with a budget ₹496.47 crore and ₹437.6 crore); widening of existing two-lane with paved shoulder from Hukanjuri to Khonsa (with a budget ₹182.55 crore), four-laning of Holongi to Itanagar section (₹22.5 crore), as per the tweet.
Also, the Ministry has sanctioned 195.6 km of National Highways at a cost of ₹1,005.38 Crore in Telangana. This includes land acquisition for rehabilitation and upgradation of two-lane with paved shoulder on Nizampet–Bidar road for ₹27.79 crore, rehabilitation and upgradation of Nakrekal to Nagarjunasagar, improvement of road safety by providing vehicular underpass and service roads on Hyderabad-Bangalore section at ₹21.16 crore, improvements and widening the Hyderabad-Bhoopalapatnam section to six lane with drains for ₹48.32 crore, rehabilitation and upgradation of LB Nagar to Malkapur section to six-lane main carriageway with service road, drains, and road safety at a cost of ₹545.11 crore, among others.
