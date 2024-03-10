Air travelers in India can expect more flights, improved comfort and potentially fewer delays with the inauguration of terminals at 15 cities by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The projects, valued at over ₹9,800 crore, aim to address growing passenger demand and enhance regional connectivity.

The airports, virtually launched by the Prime Minister, included 12 new terminal buildings across cities like Pune (₹475 crore), Kolhapur (₹256 crore), Gwalior (₹498 crore), and Jabalpur (₹412 crore). Additionally, foundation stones were laid for new terminals in Kadapa (₹266 crore), Hubballi (₹320 crore) and Belagavi (₹323 crore). The total peak hour capacity for 14 of these airports is 13,817 passengers, with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) adding a significant four crore passengers annually, according to Ministry officials.

“Azamgarh, once considered a backward area, is writing a new chapter of development today,” said Modi, highlighting the project’s potential to improve accessibility for smaller cities.

The expansion aligns with the growth plans of airlines like Air India and IndiGo, which aim to add new aircraft throughout 2024. The increased capacity is expected to accommodate these additions, particularly on regional routes. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Civil Aviation Minister, while attending the Gwalior airport event, highlighted the project’s significance:

“India has scripted history by inaugurating 15 airport terminals together,” Scindia said. “This is a significant achievement for Indian aviation and will improve passenger convenience.”

Scindia further elaborated on plans to expand Madhya Pradesh’s airport network from four to ten, mentioning ongoing and upcoming projects in Rewa, Satna, Datia, Ujjain, Guna and Shivpuri. Scindia also noted a substantial increase in weekly flights in the state, from 490 to 1,000.

Air traffic

The expansion comes as India grapples with rising air traffic, which has strained existing infrastructure and led to congestion and delays. Rating agency ICRA estimates domestic passenger traffic to grow by 8-13 per cent in FY24, reaching 15-15.5 crore. The new facilities aim to address these challenges and accommodate future growth.

Regional connectivity scheme

The government’s flagship regional connectivity scheme (RCS) is also expected to benefit from the new airports in Aligarh (cost not available), Azamgarh (₹27.52 crore), Chitrakoot (₹31.58 crore), and Shravasti (₹31.32 crore), according to Ministry officials. These airports, along with 14 others developed under the RCS in Uttar Pradesh, will be linked to the State capital, Lucknow, further boosting regional travel options.

