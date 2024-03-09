Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 16 airport projects on March 10, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. The projects will be built at collective investment of over ₹12,000 crore.

This is the first time in the last 75 years that 16 airports will be opened or their foundation stones would be laid on a single day, the BJP Rajya Sabha member said.

Of the 16 airport projects set to be launched on Sunday, five are in Uttar Pradesh. The airport terminal of Gwalior aerodrome among others will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister virtually from Azamgarh. On the occasion, the statue of Raj Mata Vijayraje Scindia would be unveiled at the airport.

The other projects to be launched by PM Modi include new terminal buildings and new facilities in Delhi (T1), Pune, Gwalior, Lucknow, Aligarh, Shravasti, Azamgarh, Kolhapur, Chitrakoot, Jabalpur, Moradabad, and Adampur. These aside, foundation stones for upcoming projects in Varanasi, Kadapa, Hubbali, and Belgavi, will also be laid.

The inaugurations are expected to promote regional connectivity and serve as a major development boost. The Civil Aviation Minister will be closely monitoring the progress of these projects.