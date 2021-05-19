150-bed oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre operationalised at Bengaluru airport

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
COV-AID@BLR, a 150-bed oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport), has been operationalised.
Located near the Cargo Terminals of BLR Airport, COV-AID@BLR is open for the public and employees from the BLR Airport ecosystem. The centre is equipped with a pharmacy, pathology unit, nurses’ station, restrooms, dining area and drinking water facilities. An ambulance would be on standby 24x7 to cater to emergencies.
An eminent panel of doctors, including Dr Naresh Shetty, Dr Nandakumar Jairam and Dr Alexander Thomas, would provide technical assistance in the centre’s functioning.
Treatment at COV-AID@BLR would be free of cost, while patients would bear charges for medicines, tests and self-arranged ambulances.
Funded by Fairfax Financial Holdings Group, the initiative, launched in partnership with GiveIndia, is part-funded by Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF) – the foundation of Bangalore International Airport Limited. The initiative will be managed by Fairfax Financial Holdings Group's investee companies – BIAL and Quess Corp Limited.
Patients can get admission at the centre by contacting the Nodal Officers (Sannappaiah -9448116661) and Dr Sanjay -9538279991) or through recommendation from a referral hospital. The patient must carry an Aadhar card, prescription provided by the referral hospitals and relevant medical documents.
The facility is designed to treat asymptomatic patients with mild hypoxia (a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level).
It is designed to be a transit oxygen delivery centre, which would provide much-needed relief and treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they can get admission to a hospital. However, this facility is not equipped to treat pregnant women or moderate cases requiring high flow oxygen support /ICU beds.
