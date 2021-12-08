Adani Airport making windfall profit on RT-PCR tests: Maharashtra govt

Adani Airports Ltd is charging 30-35 per cent royalty on the revenues earned from conducting RT-PCR test at the Mumbai airport according to the Maharashtra government.

Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary Government of Maharashtra has written a letter to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare that “these rates are brought down immediately and windfall profits at the cost of passengers be curtailed.”

"It was informed by the operator (MIAL) conducting the test that he (the operator) has to share 30 to 35 per cent of revenue with airport operator Adani Airports Ltd. and as a result (he) is not in a position to reduce the rates further," the letter added.

On December 6, the Mumbai airport had reduced the RT-PCR rates from ₹4,500 to ₹3,900. However, Vyas wrote that the rate is still " very high compared to the rates of similar test at other airports like Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi."

This comes after several complaints regarding the high fees being charged for the RT PCR test at various airports. Different States charge different prices for rapid RT-PCR and regular RT-PCR tests for Covid-19, leading to several travel-weary passengers complaining about the additional cost they are being made to bear. The copy will be updated with a response from MIAL.