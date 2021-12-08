Adani Airport making windfall profit on RT-PCR tests: Maharashtra govt

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Adani Airports Ltd is charging 30-35 per cent royalty on the revenues earned from conducting RT-PCR test at the Mumbai airport according to the Maharashtra government.
Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary Government of Maharashtra has written a letter to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare that “these rates are brought down immediately and windfall profits at the cost of passengers be curtailed.”
"It was informed by the operator (MIAL) conducting the test that he (the operator) has to share 30 to 35 per cent of revenue with airport operator Adani Airports Ltd. and as a result (he) is not in a position to reduce the rates further," the letter added.
On December 6, the Mumbai airport had reduced the RT-PCR rates from ₹4,500 to ₹3,900. However, Vyas wrote that the rate is still " very high compared to the rates of similar test at other airports like Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi."
This comes after several complaints regarding the high fees being charged for the RT PCR test at various airports. Different States charge different prices for rapid RT-PCR and regular RT-PCR tests for Covid-19, leading to several travel-weary passengers complaining about the additional cost they are being made to bear. The copy will be updated with a response from MIAL.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...