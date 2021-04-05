Logistics

Adani Ports takes full control of Krishnapatnam Port

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 05, 2021

Acquires balance 25 per cent stake from Navayuga Group for ₹2,800 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has acquired total control of Krishnapatnam Port Co Ltd by acquiring the balance 25 per cent stake from the promoter Navayuga Group for ₹2,800 crore, the company announced on Monday.

Published on April 05, 2021

Published on April 05, 2021

