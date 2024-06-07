Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has received a letter of intent for the operation and maintenance contract for Kolkata Port’s container terminal for five years.

India’s largest port operator won the contract in a competitive bidding process, and it has to deploy cargo handling equipment within seven months from the date of letter of acceptance.

The container facility at Netaji Subhas Dock is among the largest on the eastern coast, it handled 6.3 lakh TEUs (twenty equivalent units) in FY24. It serves West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, the North-East, and neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan.

The port operator said with this contract it would have trans-shipment synergies with the ports at Colombo and Vizhinjam, which will be commissioned shortly. Netaji Subhas Dock also has regular liner service calls from the hub ports of Singapore, Port Kelang and Colombo, which will benefit Adani Ports.

“The award of the O&M contract for container handling facilities at Netaji Subhas Dock to APSEZ underlines our commitment to develop ports and logistics infrastructure across the country and the potential we see in West Bengal,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO.

Adani Ports operates seven ports and terminals on the West Coast and eight on the East Coast, handling 27 per cent of all-India cargo volumes.

