Air India asks passengers on Vienna-Delhi flight of February 25 to follow Health Ministry protocol

Air India has asked its passengers who flew on the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 to follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding coronavirus. The crew which operated the Air India Vienna-Delhi flight has also been put under house quarantine for 14 days.

The alert from the state-owned airline comes after one of the passengers on the flight tested positive for the virus.

The Union Health Ministry issued a travel advisory on February 25 pointing out that in view of the spurt of cases being reported from China and other countries, travellers are advised to refrain from travel to China adding that people travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return.

It further advised Indians to refrain from non-essential travel to Singapore, Korea, Iran and Italy.

It addition, the notification also says that people coming from Korea, Iran and Italy or those having history of travel to these countries may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.

Meanwhile, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has asked all operators to ensure that all aircraft arriving from and departing to South Korea, Japan and Italy are subject to the disinfection process.

Also all personnel involved in aircraft cleaning activity should be provided with Personnel Protective Equipment such as surgical mask, gloves, disposable shoes among others.