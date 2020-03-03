Air India asks passengers on Vienna-Delhi flight of February 25 to follow Health Ministry protocol

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Air India has asked its passengers who flew on the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 to follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding coronavirus. The crew which operated the Air India Vienna-Delhi flight has also been put under house quarantine for 14 days.
The alert from the state-owned airline comes after one of the passengers on the flight tested positive for the virus.
The Union Health Ministry issued a travel advisory on February 25 pointing out that in view of the spurt of cases being reported from China and other countries, travellers are advised to refrain from travel to China adding that people travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return.
It further advised Indians to refrain from non-essential travel to Singapore, Korea, Iran and Italy.
It addition, the notification also says that people coming from Korea, Iran and Italy or those having history of travel to these countries may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.
Meanwhile, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has asked all operators to ensure that all aircraft arriving from and departing to South Korea, Japan and Italy are subject to the disinfection process.
Also all personnel involved in aircraft cleaning activity should be provided with Personnel Protective Equipment such as surgical mask, gloves, disposable shoes among others.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
IndiGo and SpiceJet had a good December quarter but the outlook doesn’t look encouraging, given the ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Amid massive market sell-off triggered by mounting concerns over coronavirus, the share price of Tata Steel ...
The valuation is pricey, but robust growth, healthy profitability and strong focus on open market channel are ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...