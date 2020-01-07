Logistics

Air India disinvestment: Group of Ministers approve EoI, share purchase agreement

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, approved the Expression of Interest (EoI) as well as the share purchase agreement for Air India’s privatisation, a senior government official said.

The EoI and the share-purchase agreement would be issued in January itself, he said. The last GoM meeting took place in September 2019.

Last year, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) approved the re-initiation of the process for the government’s 100 per cent stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier’s stake in joint venture AISATS.

Published on January 07, 2020
disinvestment
Air India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
NCR witnesses growth of 45% in home sales: Report