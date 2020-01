Air India disinvestment: Group of Ministers approve EoI, share purchase agreement

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, approved the Expression of Interest (EoI) as well as the share purchase agreement for Air India’s privatisation, a senior government official said.

The EoI and the share-purchase agreement would be issued in January itself, he said. The last GoM meeting took place in September 2019.

Last year, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) approved the re-initiation of the process for the government’s 100 per cent stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier’s stake in joint venture AISATS.