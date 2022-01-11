Air passenger traffic dip by a lakh in 10 days of 2022

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
In the first 10 days of 2022, air traffic dipped by a lakh amid the third wave of Covid-19. According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, on January 10, 2.14 lakh passengers flew, compared with 3.19 lakh on December 31.
Not only that, there has been a sharp dip in flight movements, too. Between January 1 and January 10, close to 500 flights were off the air. According to the MoCA, 2,247 flights flew on January 10 compared to 2,737 on December 31.
As Covid cases rise, airlines are reducing operations. “We anticipate that around 20 per cent of our current scheduled operations will be withdrawn,” IndiGo said in a statement.
Several airlines have been offering waivers over flight cancellations, including IndiGo. It said that owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans.
“In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to 31st January, for flights up to March 31, 2022. With the reduced demand, we will also be selectively withdrawing some of our flights from service,” IndiGo said.
In order to get passengers back, and reduce losses, SpiceJet, AirAsia, IndiGo, GoFirst, and Vistara are all offering steep discounts and offers.
