AirAsia India to give away 50,000 free seats to doctors on its domestic network

In a special initiative acknowledging the contribution of doctors in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, AirAsia India will give away 50,000 free seats to doctors on flights across its domestic sectors.

Doctors can submit their contact details and desired sector and date of travel between July 1 to September 30 with their registration number or ID as proof on Air Asia’s website.

Applications under the initiative called the AirAsia RedPass are open till June 12, with up to 50,000 AirAsia RedPasses available for doctors across the country, who would also be given special privileges like priority boarding at the airport, the airline said in an official statement.

The RedPass would be valid for a one-way flight for the successful applicant doctors on the AirAsia India domestic network.

In an official release, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia India, Ankur Garg, said: “As a mark of respect to our doctors and in recognition of the admirable values they have displayed through the last few months - grit, determination and strength, we at AirAsia India wanted to express our gratitude for their tireless efforts in keeping the nation safe and healthy.”

While the base fare would be waived off under the RedPass Scheme, airport fees, charges, and statutory taxes will be borne by the traveller.

AirAsia said it has been working closely with medical professionals and regulatory authorities to ensure the health and safety of its guests and cabin crew. In line with WHO guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus, it has taken steps for the upkeep of hygiene levels in its aircraft to minimise the risk of spread of any infectious diseases, the air carrier noted.

AirAsia India's fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft is equipped with the HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Arresters) aircraft filtration system, which filters 99.99 per cent of dust particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria similar to those used to keep the air clean in hospital surgical operating rooms.

The filtration system also ensures a constant 'downwash' of air at 1metre/second, minimising the risk of cross-contamination and refreshing the air in the entire cabin every 2-3 minutes, offering the highest possible quality of air. The fleet undergoes transit cleaning at each stop and regular disinfection to control and kill infectious agents using the cleaning, sanitising, and disinfecting products approved by the Public Health Authority and aircraft manufacturers, the company said.

AirAsia said precautionary measures have been deployed on all flights since the resumption of flight operations, and include thermal screening to detect passengers who may be symptomatic at the time of boarding the plane. It is also giving all guests at the boarding gates safety kits with sanitizers, face masks and face shields for use on-board to prevent infection from potentially asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic co-passengers, while also reducing the potential for autoinoculation, the company said