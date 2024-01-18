Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, announced a firm order of 150 fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at WINGS India 2024, Asia’s largest civil aviation event, is being held at Hyderabad this week.

The latest order, comprising 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets, will provide the airline with a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company’s domestic and international expansion plans.

With this milestone announcement, the first of its kind made at an airshow in India, Akasa Air becomes the only Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach an order book of over 200 aircraft within 17 months of commencing operations. This landmark aircraft order is a testimony of the airline’s solid financial foundation and showcases Boeing’s confidence in Akasa Air’s future.

Speaking from the WINGS 2024 airshow at Hyderabad, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said, “This large and historic aircraft order puts Akasa on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade. Akasa’s remarkable growth testifies to India’s sheer promise as an aviation market, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey.

These additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies very shortly. Each addition to our fleet brings us closer to our purpose of connecting people, places, and cultures. We are confident in our ability to serve millions of satisfied travellers across the globe as we step into the next phase of our growth”, he added.

“We are at a cusp where it is natural for our ecosystem to celebrate our financial stability, growth potential and market share. However, I am most proud of what Akasa and its employees have been able to achieve in terms of reliability and service excellence while pursuing the highest standards of safety in global aviation. This underscores our growth philosophy of expanding in step with the laser focussed delivery of industry leading customer experience”, Vinay concluded.

In 2021, Akasa Air placed its initial order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, followed up with 4 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023. This new deal in January 2024 takes the airline’s order book to an impressive 226 aircraft. Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft and will receive deliveries of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years.

