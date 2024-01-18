The biennial aviation event, Wings India, will kick off in Hyderabad on Thursday, bringing together business leaders and policymakers. The event seeks to showcase India’s strengths in the aviation space and its rise as the third largest civil aviation market in the world.

Here are the major highlights of Wings India 2024.

Partner States are Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu .

Airshow will be held by world renowned Sarang Team of IAF and Mark Jefferies

Around 25 aircraft will be at display

Unveiling of Air India’s A 350 (the first aircraft of its kind in India) will take place

Display of Boeing 777 X (first time in India)

Major announcements

Akasa Air announced a firm order of 150 fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Wings India 2024