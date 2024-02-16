Akasa Air will operate its maiden international service between Mumbai and Doha from March.

The country’s youngest budget airline will operate four weekly, non-stop flights from March 28.

Akasa Air, which launched operations in August 2022, has 22 Boeing 737 Max aircraft and the launch of its Qatar flights, marks the next phase of its growth, the airline announced on Friday.

Akasa Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said, the new service will cater to a diverse set of travellers from two countries, facilitating tourism, commerce and strengthening bilateral ties. “ We are confident that travellers will enjoy the signature Akasa experience and that will emerge as the preferred carrier on the route,” Dube said.

Apart from Qatar, Akasa has been granted traffic rights to fly to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.