Andaman and Nicobar gets first fleet of electric buses

Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, D K Joshi, flagged-off an inaugural fleet of electric buses on Tuesday.
A total of 40 electric buses have been procured and are being supplied to the archipelago by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC. Fourteen of them were flagged off on Tuesday.
The introduction of electric buses in the union territory will help cut down tailpipe emissions and refurbish public transport, NTPC said.
This is the first fleet of electric buses that the firm has supplied. NVVN is also developing charging infrastructure in multiple cities across the country, the statement added.
The firm also won the contract for providing 90 electric buses in Bengaluru under the Smart City project. These buses will provide last-mile connectivity to NAMMA Metro network.
