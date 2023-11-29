Anglo-Eastern Group, the Hong Kong-headquartered ship management conglomerate, has signed an MoU with the Directorate General of Shipping to add at least 1,000 Indian seafarers every year till 2024-25 to the conglomerate’s existing pool of 21,000 Indian seafarers.

The MoU has been signed by Vineet Gupta, Managing Director, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India and Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping. The MoU copy states that the economic impact of generating 3000 jobs for Indian seafarers by Anglo Eastern Group by the year 2024-25 will be approximately Rs900 crore.

Vineet Gupta, Managing Director, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India, said, “the MoU is primarily aimed at bringing more shipboard berths to Indian seafarers, generate more jobs for Indians and hence contribute a sizeable sum of foreign currency to India’s exchequer every year. We are partners in the vision of DG Shipping to keep increasing numbers of Indian seafarers in global shipping.”

With 250 million Indian youth available as a young workforce, India stands out as the most powerful country to control all industries. Gupta said all global ship management companies, including Anglo-Eastern Group, should take advantage of this abundant availability of educated, smart and hardworking Indian youth.

“The supply of highly able Indian manpower can easily be trained for this niche ship management industry in the country in a high quality maritime training infrastructure, guided by thousands of skilled merchant navy officers of India and leaders of the Indian maritime industry,” said Gupta.

Anglo-Eastern Group is one of the largest employers of Indian seafarers and also operates a world-class maritime training institute near Mumbai, Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy, which offers job security to its successful students.

