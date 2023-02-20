Anglo-Eastern Group, the Hong Kong-headquartered ship management company, intends to expand its existing pool of skilled Indian seafarers in the current year since India is regarded as a major supplier of trained maritime manpower for the international shipping industry.

Kerala is a major supplier of highly skilled and trained merchant navy workforce that works at lucrative salary packages in various positions aboard thousands of specialised cargo ships across the world. A career in the merchant navy is thus extremely popular amongst students.

“We are the largest ship manager in the world by the number of ships and the second largest in the world by the number of seafarers, and our existing pool of Indian seafarers is approximately 21,000. By the end of FY23, we intend to add at least another 1000 Indian seafarers to our existing pool through our Indian operations,” said Maneesh Pradhan, Managing Director, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India.

Also read: Seafarers should get a copy of Employment Agreement three days before departure: DG Shipping

The offices of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India are located in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

Pradhan said all Indian students who pursue pre-sea maritime training courses at Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy owned by the Group get hired by Anglo-Eastern Ship Management India. “It helps us to maintain 100 per cent placement records of our academy’s students and invariably bolsters the global share of Indian seafarers on an on-going basis”.

Also read: Tata Steel completes first multi-modal shipment of steel TMT bars from Haldia Port in Bengal to Agartala

Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO, Anglo-Eastern Group, said, “India is an extremely important country for the growth of our Group as Indian seafarers are generally very hard-working, intelligent, and passionate. Practically all Indian seafarers have studied academic courses in English, and this invariably gives them a distinct advantage over other nationalities that have learned English as a secondary language. Moreover, the diversity of languages and cultures in a vast country like India teaches Indian seafarers to work quite efficiently in multicultural work environments aboard the ships.”

Anglo-Eastern was founded in 1974 and is a leading global provider of ship management services. It is one of the largest employers of Indian seafarers and operates all around the world, with its head office in Hong Kong and over 25 office locations in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit