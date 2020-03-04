AP Cabinet nod to pool land for greenfield Bhogapuram airport, Machilipatnam port

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to pool about 2,000 acres of land, in phase one, for the proposed greenfield airport near Vishakapatnam and about 6,000 acres for the Machilipatnam port.

During the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today, it was decided to take up a phased development of both the projects by initiating steps to provide adequate land for their development.

The Cabinet also decided to raise about ₹800 crore from Hudco to part facilitate payment for the development of airports at Bhogapuram, Kadapa and Nellore.

The development of Machilipatnam port, which has been pending for more than a decade, will be expedited with the plan for land pooling.

The Cabinet also decided to approach the Centre for financial support to the mega Polavaram project so that it could be completed in a time bound manner.

The State government had decided to offer about 20,000 jobs and of this in the phase one it plans to notify about 8,000 jobs across 10 departments in the State.

In another key decision, the government is also seeking to provide loan-waiver to the farm sector.