Railway projects in Kerala have gone into the slow lane. The LDF government-led by Pinarayi Vijayan has acquired just about 13 per cent of the required land covering four big-ticket projects. Around ₹2100 crore has already been paid by the Railways as payment for land.

In a letter to Chief Minister Vijayan, Railways Minister Ashwini Viashnaw has pointed out the slow progress of projects because of delays in land acquisition in the South Indian State. Vaishnaw has sought the CM’s help in speeding up the acquisition process for quicker execution of the proposed projects.

Around 64 hectares (ha) of land has been acquired, out of the required 470 ha for these four projects.

Also read: Auto dealers urge State governments to quickly implement scrappage policy

The specific projects include: track doubling around the Trivandrum – Kanyakumari section – where 40 ha of land is required. As against this 33 ha was acquired. The Railways had deposited around ₹1382 crore.

The second project mentioned is the Ernakulam – Kumbalam line doubling where out of 5 ha, acquisition is pending for 3 ha . Payment made by Railways was ₹262 crore.

The third one referred to is the Kumbalam – Turavur line doubling project. Out of 10 ha land requirement, acquisition is completed for just 5 ha (50 per cent complete). Payment made was to ₹248 crore.

In case of the Anagamalai – Sabarimala project, where a new rail line is being led, nearly 94 per cent of land acquisition is yet to take place. Of 416 ha of land required, just 24 ha (6 per cent) has been acquired. The remaining 392 ha is pending. Railways have paid ₹282 crore for the project.

“Railways had initiated efforts for acquisition of land for most of the sanctioned railway projects but could not succeed in acquiring land. Despite making payment of more than ₹2100 crore to the Government of Kerala for the required land of about 470 ha , only 64 ha could be acquired. Support of the Government of Kerala is essentially required in this matter,” Vaishnaw wrote, as per a letter dated November 26.

At present, Rail infra projects worth ₹12350 crore are under-way in Kerala with the Budget outlay for the fiscal being to the tune of ₹3011 crore – the highest ever.

“The Government of India has given high priority to the expansion of railway network to provide improved rail facilities as well as socio-economic growth across the country. This will also add immensely to the development of Kerala,” Vaishnaw wrote adding: “I would request you to issue suitable instructions to the concerned officers to expedite the process....”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit