Bike taxi platform Rapido raises $52m from Shell Venture, Yamaha

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Bike taxi platform Rapido has raised $52 million in funding round from Shell Ventures, Yamaha, Kunal Shah CRED Founder, Amarjit Singh Batra CEO Spotify India, and Positive Moves Consulting. The round also witnessed continued support from existing investors including Pawan Munjal of Hero Group, Westbridge, Nexus Ventures, and Everblue Management.
With its latest round of funding, Rapido will be making strategic investments in innovations, technology, people, and supply to expand its growth in India.
The rapid scaling of quick commerce and hyperlocal delivery has further driven Rapido’s expansion into on-demand logistics with Rapido Local and Rapido Store. The company’s Auto service launched in 26 cities has also recorded a growth of 4X and overall, Rapido has witnessed a recovery of 85 per cent as compared to pre-Covid. The company previously raised a total funding of $80M from various investors including Westbridge AIF, Nexus Ventures, Sabre Investment, Skycatcher LLC, Bace Fund, and Integrated Growth Capital, among others.
Commenting on the funding, Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “We are committed to providing the country with an affordable, accessible and safe everyday commuting option. Today, Rapido is operating in around 100 Indian cities. Even though our product and business model are lucrative and have the potential to churn out an exceptional revenue, this fundraising indicates more of the investors’ confidence in us than the need for capital. From 15 Mn users in the last two years, we now plan to increase that number to 50 Mn in the next 18 months and continue providing affordable transportation for the masses.”
Rapido is currently present in around 100 cities across the country with over 15 million customers and over 1.5 million captains (driver-partners). The company has grown 10X in FY 2020, which has resulted in investor’s confidence in the growth of the company and the bike taxi industry.
The company announced several initiatives in 2020 towards maintaining safety and following guidelines to protect the customer and the Captain, including the innovative Safety back shields for bike taxi rides.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...