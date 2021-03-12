BLR Airport gets cargo terminal for DHL, FedEx Express

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched the first dedicated express cargo terminal at Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB/ BLR Airport).

Cargo terminal spread across 2,00,000 square feet built-to-suit facility, will house global express courier organisations such as DHL Express and FedEx Express.

Express Industry Council of India (EICI) will operate the common-user express terminal for other courier companies. The common-user terminal will add impetus to Bengaluru’s already strong e-commerce base. The terminal will have a dedicated space for customs offices, and direct access to both landside and airside.

Speaking after inaugurating the facility M Srinivas, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone said: “At South India’s busiest Cargo Airport, this exclusive Terminal for express couriers at BLR Airport will significantly boost the trade and economy of the region. The new Terminal will enable ease of doing business and reduce transaction time and cost for the shipper by providing a dedicated facility for express courier shipments.”

Quicker, easier

The new facility will enable BLR Airport to process 1,50,000 MT annually, taking the airport’s overall annual cargo capacity to 7,20,000 MT, from the existing 5,70,000 MT. The warehousing facility will offer operators with streamlined workflows and the provision for future expansion. Mechanised truck docks will enable quicker acceptance and delivery of freight. The Terminal, with dedicated space for each operator, is expected to improve throughput and cater to the needs of the burgeoning industry.

The express cargo market for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors has tremendous potential to grow over the next decade, thanks to the larger playing field with multiple service providers, improved transit time, and value-added services.

“BLR Airport is well on track towards becoming a cargo hub, offering world-class infrastructure, powered by leading global logistics providers. With express courier gaining greater significance following the exponential growth of e-commerce, the Express Cargo Terminal at BLR Airport is a significant step towards supporting and driving this growth. In addition, it will facilitate trade and faster movement of goods across the world,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.