Boeing expects grounded 737 Max to return to service by first quarter of 2020

Boeing expects its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to return to service globally by the first quarter of 2020, Darren Hulst, Deputy Vice President, Commercial Marketing, Boeing said here today.

``We are working closely with regulators around the world to bring the aircraft back to service," Hulst said pointing out that the eventual return of the 737 MAX aircraft to service will depend on regulators around the world.

Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, added that the company is providing regulators around the world, ``including the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), with detailed information regarding the 737 MAX."

But it remains to be seen when the Indian regulator, DGCA will allow this model to fly again.

Senior DGCA officials have already indicated that they will take a ``conservative view” on allowing the Boeing 737 MAX to fly with airlines in the country. SpiceJet was the only Indian carrier flying this aircraft before the global ban to fly was enforced in March this year.

The global community decided to ban the Boeing 737 MAX following two crashes – the first of Indonesia’a Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and then Ethiopian Airlines which resulted in the deaths of over 300 passengers.

Asked whether any Indian airline had called off talks following the unfortunate incident with the Boeing MAX for its orders, Hulst said that ``no one has called off (taking Boeing single-aisle aircraft). Not that I am aware of,” adding that Boeing takes a long term view of the Indian market.

Meanwhile, Boeing estimates that India will require 2,380 aircraft over the next 20 years with 85-90 per cent of the aircraft being single-aisle variety like the Boeing 737.