Cabinet approves ₹14,788-cr Bangalore Metro Rail project to connect airport

The Union Cabinet has approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project (Central Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram) and (K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction) of total length 58.19 km. The total completion cost of the project is ₹14,788.101 crore, said a release.

Implementation of the project will provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bangaluru, it added.

The project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, an increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities. It will provide the people with safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport.

The Metro Project in itself is an innovation over the conventional system of urban transport. The project involves integration with other urban transport systems efficiently and effectively, which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management.