Cargo volumes at dozen major ports grew by 31.23% during April-May to 121.976 million tonnes

Cargo handled at India’s dozen State-owned major ports soared 31.23% during April-May period to 121.976 million tonnes (mt) from 92.951 mt a year ago.
All the major port trusts with the exception of New Mangalore Port Trust handled much higher volumes during the first two months of the fiscal year that began in April from a year earlier.
Deendayal Port Trust, India’s top State-owned port by cargo volumes, handled 22.799 mt during April-May from 17.189 mt a year ago, posting a growth of 32.64%, according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.
Paradip Port Trust handled 20.507 mt of cargo from 16.097 mt, an increase of 27.4%
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust handled 12.513 mt of cargo from 8.026 mt, registering a growth of 55.91%.
Visakhapatnam Port Trust handled 11.832 mt of cargo, 18.95% more than the 9.947 mt handled during the same period last year.
Mumbai Port Trust handled 9.210 mt from 7.541 mt a year ago, posting a growth of 22.13%.
Kolkata Port Trust handled 9.090 mt from 7.438 mt with a growth of 22.21%.
Chennai Port Trust handled 7.680 mt from 4.561 mt, notching a growth of 68.38%.
Kamarajar Port Ltd handled 6.336 mt from 3.228 mt, clocking a growth of 96.28%.
V O Chidambaranar Port Trust handled 5.780 mt from 4.717 mt, posting a growth of 22.54%.
Cochin Port Trust handled 5.171 mt, 51.6% more than the 3.411 mt handled during the same period last year.
Mormugao Port Trust handled 4.489 mt from 3.975 mt, a growth of 12.93%.
New Mangalore Port handled 6.569 mt, 3.69% less than the 6.821 mt handed last year.
The 12 ports handled a combined 1.851 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during April-May, 67.51% more than the 1.105 million TEUs last year.
Shipments of iron ore including pellets through the 12 ports jumped 37.79% to 12.601 mt from 9.145 mt last year.
Thermal and steam coal rose 52.15% to 18.713 mt from 12.299 mt while coking coal and others grew by 13.18% to 8.473 mt from 7.486 mt.
Raw fertiliser shipments rose 51.26% to 1.322 mt from 874,000 mt while finished fertiliser loadings declined 13% to 1.006 mt from 1.157 mt.
Crude oil, petroleum products, LPG/LNG cargo jumped 7.82% to 34.852 mt from 32.325 mt last year, the ministry said.
