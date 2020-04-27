CFS operators against waiver of penal charges for container storage

A controversy has erupted on the decision to waive all penal charges for any container detention, demurrage and storage charges payable on import or export by custodians — ports, container freight stations (CFS), inland container depots (ICDs) and shipping lines — to give relief to EXIM trade due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Generally, the free period allowed without penal charges is three days, after which the charges are applicable at various custodians.

The Director-General of Shipping on March 29 ordered all custodians to waive the charges during the lockdown period from March 22 to May 3.

However, operators of CFSes — an extension of ports to store containers — in Mumbai and Chennai opposed this stating that they are not bound by the directions of the DG Shipping or the Tariff Authority for Major Ports, but regulated only by the Handling of Cargo in Customs Areas Regulations, 2009.

Initial waivers

The Mumbai-based Container Freight Station Association of India said CFSes are not over-charging. However, most importers enjoy concessions and work far below the tariff and also enjoy 15-19 days free of charge (Covid-19 or not), it said in reply to a letter by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, which asked them to follow the DG Shipping’s advisory on the waiver.

Nearly 1.04 lakh TEUs have been evacuated from terminals during the lockdown period in one month. The CFSes voluntarily accorded 10 days’ waiver of ground rent for March 22-31. Further, they are considering additional waivers for essential cargoes related to Covid-19 on a case-to-case basis. “Costs are mounting exponentially for the CFS operators to service the trade and they are saddled with requests for waivers,” the association said, refusing to waive the charges.

Incentive to importers

Taking a similar stand, the Chennai Chapter of the National Association of Container Freight Stations (NACFS) said that the demurrage charges and other charges payable by the importer will act as an incentive to importers, thereby making them clear the container from the CFS at the earliest. It urged withdrawal of government directives to the CFSess on the waiver of charges. The CFSes have moved over 50,000 containers from the ports/terminals with just 10 per cent cleared by importers.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on April 23 directed its Commissionerates to ensure strict compliance of DG Shipping order by the CFSes. This is following complaints that CFSes are insisting for full payment of ground rent and other charges for delay in clearance of containers that could not be cleared due to lockdown.

The Chennai Port Trust told the NACFS that the CFSes are not following the advisories of the DG Shipping on waiving the charges, and urged them for compliance of the advisories.

AV Vijayakumar, Chairman, Federation of Freight Forwarders Association, said collecting a penal charge (not handling tariff), which is ineligible as per the directive of the Ministries of Finance and Shipping, is grossly incorrect. There is not a single industry which is not suffering and any custodian or carrier exploiting the situation needs to be made answerable for violating Centre’s directive, he added.

S Natarajan, President, Chennai Customs House Agents Association, said some of the CFSes have agreed to waive the charges. However, those who are not provided are violating the directions of CBIC. Shipping lines/NVOCC also did not adhere to the orders stating that they have not heard from their head offices, he added.