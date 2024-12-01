After a video of an IndiGo flight aborting its landing at the Chennai International Airport amid the turbulent weather ahead of Cyclone Fengal's landfall has gone viral, promoting the airline to issue a clarification and stating that the crew executed a go-around following established safety protocols on November 30.

The statement issued by the IndiGo Airline stated that the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating from Mumbai to Chennai on November 30, executed a go-around after attempting to land in adverse weather conditions. The manoeuvre was carried out following the established safety protocols.

The viral video shows the IndiGo plane struggling with crosswinds and turbulence as it approaches the runway. After making a brief touchdown, the pilot aborts the landing and takes off again, ensuring the safety of the passengers and the crew.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong, gusty winds (which later led to the closure of Chennai airport), the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety protocols," said Indigo in a statement.

Indigo further clarified that such manoeuvres are standard and the pilots are properly trained to handle such situations."This is a standard and safe manoeuvre, and our pilots are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism," said Indigo.

"A go-around is performed when a safe landing cannot be achieved, as was the case with this flight. We would like to reaffirm our commitment to the safety of our passengers, aircraft, and crew members," added Indigo.

Meanwhile, flight operations at the Chennai International Airport resumed early on Sunday morning after Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Earlier, the airport had temporarily suspended operations on Saturday due to strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by cyclones.

Airlines had issued travel advisories and updated their flight schedules in response to the continuous downpours in Tamil Nadu. Several passengers experienced delays, with many stranded at the airport for 8 to 10 hours due to the sudden cancellation of flights.