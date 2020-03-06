Chennai Metro Phase-I extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar to be completed in June

The Phase-I extension project from Washermanpet to Thiruvottriyur / Wimco Nagar (9.051 km) is expected to be completed in June 2020. This project is being implemented at an estimated completion cost of ₹3,770 crore.

Meanwhile, all the 10 metro trains sets for Phase-1 extension had reached CMRL Depot at Koyambedu, says a press release from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL).

Phase-I of Chennai Metro Rail project covering a distance of 45 km went fully operational on February 10, 2019.

For the Phase-I extension project, CMRL awarded the contract in March 2018, to the consortium of Alstom Transport, France and Alstom Transport India Limited for supply of 10 train sets with the same configuration and specifications as supplied to the Phase-I project.

The train sets were manufactured at Alstom’s factory at Sri City, near Tada, Andhra Pradesh.

The cost of supply is about ₹200 crore, with loan assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The manufacturing of the train sets had commenced in February 2019. The trains have undergone various tests and inspections such as carbody dimensional checks, water tightness check, static routine traction and brake tests, which were witnessed and approved by CMRL.

The first Metro train was dispatched on October 19, 2019 from Sri City. The 10th train set arrived at the CMRL depot on Thursday, the release said.

There was no official comment on the date of commissioning service on the extended stretch.