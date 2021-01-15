Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus redevelopment: 10 firms submit qualifying bids

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Ten firms,including GMR Enterprises, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings, Adani Railways Transport, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund, have submitted qualifying bids for redeveloping Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai. Other bidders are Moribus Holdings, Godrej Properties, Keystone Realtors and Oberoi Realty, said a IRSDC statement.
Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) invited Request for Qualification (RFQ) for redevelopment of CSMT on public private partnership basis on August 20, 2020, after ‘in principle’ approval of the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), the release added.
The redevelopment cost of the station (mandatory cost) including the cost of financing and contingency is ₹1,642 crore. The project will be undertaken by the developer on DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis.
The release said the response has been the best participation in recent times in terms of number of applications, when compared to projects of Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Goa Mopa Airport, Jewar Airport and other airports at Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram or other railway stations.
The project allows extended operation and maintenance period of railway stations: for providing better passenger services and amenities, railway stations shall be on license with the developer for 60 years.
The bidder gets to collect user fee from passengers as decided by the Railway Ministry, apart from making money by leasing commercial and residential space.
About 2.54 lakh sqm of built-up area (tentative) is allowed for commercial development.
The bidder will get long term lease-rights for real estate: upto 99 years for residential or mix use format and 60 years for non-residential formats, the release said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...