Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is ready to facilitate as a hub in the southern region for airlines, which has evinced interest in starting services in smaller cities, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

At present, CIAL handles more than one crore passengers in a year, with over 670 flights to the international sector and 795 in the domestic sector weekly. Besides, the airport company offers connectivity to all cities in the country, he said.

Speaking after CIAL’s 0484 Aero Lounge on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the airport has also designed several developmental activities in the coming years. The ₹550 crore development of the international terminal is the major one, which is expected to be completed in three years. CIAL has also started developing a commercial zone at an investment of Rs150 crore.

He also pointed out that the development, parking, and landing fees at CIAL are the lowest in the country compared to other airports, which have been handed over to private companies for operation.

Referring to the new 0484 Aero Lounge, he said the lounge is the fourth project among the seven mega projects of CIAL as a part of its infrastructure development, and it has been designed considering the request of passengers to offer them a convenient place for a short stay. The 50,000 sq ft 0484 Aero Lounge offers passengers a premium airport lounge experience at affordable hourly rates. Visitors can also use the lounge facilities, which are located outside the Security Holding Areas.

The lounge is conveniently situated near both the domestic and international terminals. The 0484 Aero Lounge will commence operations once the necessary approvals from regulatory authorities are obtained. Built on the revolutionary idea of ‘The Art of Affordable Luxury,’ the lounge includes 37 rooms, four suites, three boardrooms, two conference halls, co-working spaces, a gym, a library, a restaurant, a spa, and a special café lounge.