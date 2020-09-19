CityCash plans to offer contactless ticketing services for Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corp

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
Smart card aggregator, CityCash plans to extend its services to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to cover all payments in bus transit and para-transit with a single Card/QR code. CityCash has already worked with BMTC in the past, to provide student passes.
“BMTC with a large ridership of close to 4 million passengers per day can play a major role in creating a digital micro-payments ecosystem for Bangalore. CityCash’s same card is designed to seamlessly work across all buses of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also,” a spokesperson for CityCash said.
The spokesperson said as COVID-19 cases keep rising daily, the safety of commuters can be ensured through cashless, contactless ticketing system which is a form of transit micro-payment.
In Maharashtra, MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) has implemented a system which eliminates cash usage. “Both cash and paper tickets raise the risk of contamination. To avoid this, consumers should be given the option of cashless, contactless paper ticketing. MSRTC has implemented its cashless card ticketing system with the help of CityCash,” the spokesperson said. He said this system offers a unique model for end-to-end digital ticketing and payments with the help of thousands of agents across the State. This helps in eliminating leakages in revenue while providing an audit trail of concession usage and ensuring the safety and convenience of customers, he said.
Given its fleet size of almost 20,000 buses and 8 million ridership per day, MSRTC is similar in size to APSRTC, which has a daily ridership of close to 9 million and a fleet size of 12,000 buses. Large STUs in AP and Telangana can adopt a similar model as MSRTC to digitise their ticketing and payments.
