The Civil Aviation Ministry, along with airline operators, is contemplating a comprehensive strategy for the implementation of DigiYatra at international airports.

On Thursday, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Civil Aviation minister, took to Twitter to share insights after a productive meeting with the Advisory Group Meeting with Airport Operators.

During the meeting, discussions centred around crucial issues, including the formulation of a strategy for the implementation of DigiYatra for international travel. The minister also emphasized “plans for developing Pre-Embarkation Security Check facilities at key metro airports by international norms.”

Minister Scindia “urged” airline operators to embrace innovative approaches to facilitate the widespread adoption of DigiYatra at airports. DigiYatra, a digital initiative, leverages facial recognition technology to enable contactless and seamless movement of passengers through various checkpoints at airports.

Last month, the minister shared plans to expand the DigiYatra app to 38 airports by the end of 2024, with the goal of targeting 95 per cent of air passengers. Currently operational at 13 airports, DigiYatra has been set up to provide a hassle-free and time-saving travel experience by utilising facial recognition technology for seamless, paperless entry and security clearance.