Union Minister for Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia recently launched Digi Yatra for three airports — New Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru — to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). Meaning, passengers need not carry hard copy of their ID proofs and boarding passes.

The facility can be availed through one-time registration on Digi Yatra app. According to reports, the facility will extend to four other airports in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023.

The service is presently available for domestic flight passengers only, accessible on Android and iOS.

Here’s how to register

Step 1: Download the Digi Yatra app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap to get started with the registration process.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and tap to register.

Step 4: Enter the OTP.

Step 5: Click on the wallet option at the bottom of the screen.

Step 6: Tap the identity creditials and upload your Aadhaar-verified documents.

Step 7: Then, upload your selfie.

