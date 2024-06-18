French shipping major CMA CGM will launch a renewed INDAMEX shipping line to meet high demand between the Indian Subcontinent (ISC) and /to all main US East Coast (USEC). It will deploy a weekly fixed day sailings with 8,500-TEU (twenty foot equivalent unit) vessels as from August 15, departing from ISC to USEC.

Using both ex/in India (Nhava Sheva) and in the US (New York) CMA Terminals dedicated assets with dedicated windows (berth on arrival, full priority 52 weeks/year). This measure will maintain CMA CGM capacity on a highly demanded route, the line said in a trade notice.

The INDAMEX will have a roundtrip rotation every 77 days via Cape of Good Hope with the routing being Port Qasim (in Pakistan); Nhava Sheva; Mundra; New York; Norfolk; Savannah; Charleston and back to ISC. The first departure of this service will take place on August 15 from Port Qasim with “APL SOUTHAMPTON.”

The implementation of this new service demonstrates CMA CGM’s ability to rapidly adapt its offerings to meet customer demand and support them in managing their supply chains in the context of disruptions to major maritime routes, the line said.

Some of the major commodities moving from ISC to USEC include garments and leather. In the return direction, the cargo include minerals and machinery.