Cochin Port Joint Trade Union Forum has sought the support of the steamer agents’ association for the impending nationwide workers strike in all major ports starting on August 28.

In a letter to the president of the Cochin Steamer Agents Association, the forum chairman, P.M.Mohammed Haneef, and general convenor C.D.Nandakumar said the Shipping Ministry is lethargic and illogical to clear the legitimate demands of the working class. Their periodical wage revision, including pensionary benefits, is to be revised from January 1, 2022. Even though 31 months elapsed, the Bipartite Wage Negotiation Committee could not move forward with any favourable decision.

The workers federations legally and lawfully tried their might to convince the Indian Ports Association for a negotiated settlement. But they are reluctant to conclude a fair and reasonable settlement as in the past, the leaders alleged.

Therefore, the union leaders said, the labour federations have no other option but to go on indefinite strike from August 28 in all major ports.

Steamer agents, being an important part and parcel of the port industry, may realise the situation warranted for a nationwide strike by the workers, the leaders added.