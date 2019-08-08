Cochin Shipyard building on growing demand in coastal shipping, inland waterways

Two Ro passenger vessels designed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the Inland Waterways Authority of India were launched on Thursday. These are the third and fourth vessels of 10 vessels ordered by IWAI.

The yard is building a total of eight RoPax (vehicle/passenger vessels) and two RoRo vessels for IWAI, which will be operated in strategic locations in National Waterways 1 and 2. These vessels can accommodate around 200 passengers and will have eight-member crew and can carry two trucks and four cars.

CSL presently has a robust order book in shipbuilding and repair. Presently, the yard is building the country’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) for the Indian Navy which is in advanced stages of testing and commissioning.

It is also building a Technology Demonstration Vessel for the DRDO, two 1,200 Pax and two 500 Pax vessels for the Andaman and Nicobar Administration. It is also constructing a total of 27 small vessels for clients such as IWAI, State Fisheries Department, the Tamil Nadu government and the Indian Navy.

With a view to establish its presence across the Indian Coast, the company is set to commence its ship repair operations at Kolkata and Port Blair soon. CSL has formed a JV company in Kolkata to cater the needs of the inland waterways vessels segment and is creating a new shipyard in Kolkata.

The yard is currently investing a total of ₹2,769 crore in building a new 310-metre long dry dock at Kochi and a ship lift-based ship repair yard at Willingdon Island.