Container shortage hits export shipment schedules: Texprocil

Textile exports, which have been on the revival path following the Covid-19 pandemic, has received a severe setback due to shortage of containers, which in turn is largely due to shrinking export-import trade.
Manoj Patodia, Chairman, The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, said the situation is becoming very serious as exporters are finding it difficult to adhere to shipment schedules which is a matter of serious concern.
One of the reasons being attributed for the shortage is the low volume of imports, especially from China.
Further, exporters face shortage of containers not only at the Gateway Ports but also at the Inland Container Depots.
After the initial six months of lockdown, Patodia pointed out that exports of textiles and clothing started picking up sharply. Many exporters are holding export orders for shipments till March 31, 2021.
However, delay in shipments are leading to cancellation of orders in many cases. And if the issue is not resolved on priority basis, textile and clothing exporters may lose 20 per cent business.
“It takes over two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipment of export cargos, which is resulting in delays and non-fulfilment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers,” said Patodia.
He urged the government to step in and engage in a dialogue with the shipping lines and their Associations on an urgent basis to make available adequate containers; Else, exports would be adversely affected, he said.
