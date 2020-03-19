Covid-19: Passengers to get full refund on tickets for 155 cancelled trains

Train passengers will get a 100 per cent refund on their tickets for 155 trains that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports.

The Railways cancelled 84 trains today, taking to 155 the total number of trains cancelled, LiveMint reported. Ninety-nine trains were cancelled on Wednesday

The, trains, which will not operate between March 20 and March 31, had low occupancy, officials quoted in the report said.

The passengers will be informed of the cancellations individually, it added.

The Indian Railways has lost ₹450 crore in earnings on account of cancellations over the last week, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the Rail Ministry, Railways have lost 6.9 million passengers in the reserved category, with an 80 per cent spike in cancellations as compared to last year. The fall was around 45 per cent over the past week.

The number of local train commuters on the Western Railway (WR) fell by over 8 lakh on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Last week, the Railways had increased the price of platform tickets to ₹50 from ₹10 to ‘control crowds’ and impose social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus jumped to 166 in India on Thursday, according to media reports.