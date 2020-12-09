Logistics

CPT handles record number of containers

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 09, 2020 Published on December 09, 2020

The Chennai Port Trust on Wednesday said that its container handling has hit an all-time record of 8,397 TEUS (Twenty-foot equivalent unit) surpassing the previous record of 7,209 teus in 2016.

“Container Vessel M.V APL England, berthed at Chennai Port’s second container terminal M/s Chennai International Terminal on December 4 has recorded landmark performance by handling 8,397 teus comprising of 4,276 import and 4,121 export teus and sailed on December 8,” The Chennai Port Trust said in a press release.

This surpasses the previous record of 7,209 teus by MV HS Everest on March 8,2016, the release added.

The release further said that Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran commended the efforts of the Terminal operator of Chennai International Terminal, Steamer agent CMA CGM Agencies (India) and the Port officials.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 09, 2020
Chennai
ports
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.