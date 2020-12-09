CPT handles record number of containers

The Chennai Port Trust on Wednesday said that its container handling has hit an all-time record of 8,397 TEUS (Twenty-foot equivalent unit) surpassing the previous record of 7,209 teus in 2016.

“Container Vessel M.V APL England, berthed at Chennai Port’s second container terminal M/s Chennai International Terminal on December 4 has recorded landmark performance by handling 8,397 teus comprising of 4,276 import and 4,121 export teus and sailed on December 8,” The Chennai Port Trust said in a press release.

This surpasses the previous record of 7,209 teus by MV HS Everest on March 8,2016, the release added.

The release further said that Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran commended the efforts of the Terminal operator of Chennai International Terminal, Steamer agent CMA CGM Agencies (India) and the Port officials.